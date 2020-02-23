Kozhikode

Malabar Innovation Fest from Feb. 28

The third edition of Malabar Innovation Fest-2020 will begin at Kozhikode Regional Science Centre and Planetarium on February 28.

The three-day fest will be open for schoolchildren, college students, public and tech-firms for exhibiting their model projects and innovation ideas before the visitors.

The entry will be free for participants in all categories. According to programme coordinators, technology quiz, robotics, awareness exhibition, interactive sessions and competitions are also part of the fest.

The unveiling of a robot model made of plastic waste will be one of the promotional events planned as part of the fest. It will be kept open for visitors at the Regional Science Centre from February 25.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2020 8:43:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/malabar-innovation-fest-from-feb-28/article30896188.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY