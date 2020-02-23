Malabar Innovation Fest from Feb. 28

The third edition of Malabar Innovation Fest-2020 will begin at Kozhikode Regional Science Centre and Planetarium on February 28.
The three-day fest will be open for schoolchildren, college students, public and tech-firms for exhibiting their model projects and innovation ideas before the visitors.
The entry will be free for participants in all categories. According to programme coordinators, technology quiz, robotics, awareness exhibition, interactive sessions and competitions are also part of the fest.
The unveiling of a robot model made of plastic waste will be one of the promotional events planned as part of the fest. It will be kept open for visitors at the Regional Science Centre from February 25.
