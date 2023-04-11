ADVERTISEMENT

Malabar Devaswom Board staff to stage fast

April 11, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A collective of trade unions representing the staff of temples under the Malabar Devaswom Board will stage a day-long fast outside the Kozhikode collectorate on Wednesday in protest against the alleged apathy of the authorities in addressing their concerns. V.V. Sreenivasan, convener of the joint action council of trade unions, said in a release that the fast would begin at 10.30 a.m. Aravindaksha Kurup, president of the Munnakka Samudaya Aikya Munnani (Forward Castes United Front), will open the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US