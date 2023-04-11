Malabar Devaswom Board staff to stage fast

April 11, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

A collective of trade unions representing the staff of temples under the Malabar Devaswom Board will stage a day-long fast outside the Kozhikode collectorate on Wednesday in protest against the alleged apathy of the authorities in addressing their concerns. V.V. Sreenivasan, convener of the joint action council of trade unions, said in a release that the fast would begin at 10.30 a.m. Aravindaksha Kurup, president of the Munnakka Samudaya Aikya Munnani (Forward Castes United Front), will open the protest.