Malabar Devaswom Board employees not paid salaries for past 8 months

KOZHIKODE

22 December 2021 21:09 IST

7,000 personnel are attached to 1,339 temples in the region

The COVID-19 pandemic is still having a catastrophic effect on thousands of employees attached to temples of Malabar Devaswom Board who have been deprived of their salary for the past eight months.

About 7,000 employees are attached to 1,339 temples and 800-odd minor temples in the five divisions of Kasaragod, Thalassery, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Palakkad. However , nearly 4,000 employees at temples with annual income of less than ₹20 lakh and categorised in the B,C,D grades continue to face a hapless situation.

Normally, 50% of the salary for the staff of these temples are paid from their earnings while the remaining amount is through the management fund of the Malabar Devaswom Board.

Though the government has revised the pay scale, the benefits have not reached the employees of the Malabar Devaswom Board. Employees receive only one-third of the basic pay secured by government employees and staff of other devaswom boards.

Besides, the employees have not received any relief despite the fact the State Government had sanctioned grant-in-aid non salary funds to help the distressed staff. “The government has sanctioned an amount of ₹6.32 crore. The process of distributing the amount has already begun and the amount will be credited to the account of the employees in the first week of January,” A.N. Neelakandan, Commissioner and Secretary, Malabar Devaswom Board, said.

He said that the government had implemented a pay revision for the employees. The arrears for six years amounting to over ₹50 crore had been disbursed to the employees in the past one year. Some arrears, were pending, Mr. Neelakandan said.

On the other hand, employees said that the pay revision had not been implemented in toto. “The government had stalled the revised dearness allowances and later agreed to a proposal to increase the basic pay. But so far, nothing positive has happened. The employees have been demanding implementation of the the pre-revised scale,” Kerala State Temple Employees Coordination Committee convener V.V. Sreenivas said.

He said that three cases were also pending in the Kerala High Court on various issues, including the implementation of the Malabar Devaswom Comprehensive Amendment Bill.