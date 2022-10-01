The Department of Industry and Commerce in association with the Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion (KBIP) is organising Malabar Crafts Mela 2022 from October 2 to 16 at Swapnanagari in Kozhikode. The exhibition aims to promote handloom and handicrafts products and artisans of Kerala and other States as well. There will also be live demonstrations on various crafts. The fair will be officially launched at 6 p.m. on Sunday, a press release said.
Malabar Crafts Mela from October 2 to 16 in Kozhikode
