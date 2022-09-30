Malabar crafts expo in Kozhikode from Sunday

National event to highlight works of skilled artisans

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
September 30, 2022 20:05 IST

Malabar Crafts Fair-22, an exclusive crafts exhibition under the aegis of the Directorate of Industries and Commerce, will begin at Swapna Nagari in Kozhikode on Sunday.

Five selected artisans from each district will participate in the national event, which is expected to highlight the uniqueness and diversity of Kerala’s traditional crafts.

District Industries Centre officials said there would be 75 stalls to exhibit select craft items from the State. There will be delegates from other States too. Visitors can watch live crafts making at the venue.

Cultural events and food fests will also be held as part of the expo which will go on till October 16. Besides, details of various Central and State schemes for the promotion of handicrafts will be displayed at the venue.

