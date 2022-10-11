Malabar Craft Mela to conclude on October 16

The Malabar Craft Mela organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce at Swapnanagari in Kozhikode will conclude on October 16. The festival features a wide variety of handicraft products from different parts of the country. Visitors will also witness artisans engaged in manufacturing their unique products in some stalls. The exhibits include different types of ethnic clothing, terracotta, bamboo and wood products from different States, besides coconut shell and coir products of Kerala.