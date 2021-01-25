Malabar Botanical Garden to be reopened today

Nepenthes, a genus of carnivorous plants, being nurtured at the Malabar Botanical Garden.

Kozhikode

25 January 2021 22:37 IST

Smartphone-enabled dissemination of info on plants a major feature of the facility

The Malabar Botanical Garden, which had remained closed following the COVID-19 outbreak, will be reopened to visitors as part of the Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday.

According to officials, a major feature of the garden is the smartphone-enabled dissemination of information on every plant. Without the help of interpreters, visitors can now independently collect details of all species. It is also claimed to be the first-of-its-kind service anywhere in north Kerala.

Nepenthes, a gene of carnivorous plants, which is also known as tropical pitcher plant, is one of the unique species conserved in the garden. It is also an endangered plant species.

Officials said pitcher plants are unique for their capacity to attract, kill, and digest insects. The plant with jug-like pitchers which work as pitfall traps for prey is also known as ‘monkey caps’, as animals often drink rainwater collected in it.

Entry to the garden will be in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The botanical garden, which was opened by the Malabar Botanical Garden Society in 1990, continues to be a rare repository of aquatic plant resources. It is also famous for research and development activities and dissemination of information through innovative training programmes.

There are 20 major attractions at the garden, which will be of immense advantage to students and researchers, officials said. Aquatic bio-park, butterfly garden, fern and moss house, ginger house, medicinal plant garden, hortus valley, and inflorescence house are the major attractions.