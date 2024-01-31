GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Making children experience art

January 31, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Amrita Vidyalaya at Vadakara taking a look at the cartoons by M. Ajayakumar

Students of Amrita Vidyalaya at Vadakara taking a look at the cartoons by M. Ajayakumar

M. Ajayakumar wants children to enjoy and experience all kinds of art. Realising that his desire may not be fulfilled through art galleries, this cartoonist and art teacher is now venturing directly to schools, exhibiting his works free of cost for students.

“Parents do not take their children to art galleries. We do not have that culture in our country. Instead, they prefer malls and theme parks. This is the only way for children to experience art,” he said.

Titled ‘Nano Art Exhibition’, though not for the size of the works, the first exhibition in this series was held at Amrita Vidyalaya at Vadakara, Kozhikode, on Tuesday, while the second one was held at St. Antony’s School, Vadakara, on Wednesday. The exhibition features different kinds of scenery including paintings, sea shell works, and wood slide works. There are also a slew of cartoons that have already been published in various magazines and newspapers to encourage students to think as they laugh.

Mr. Ajayakumar has already received invitations from several other schools for holding exhibitions. He has been working as an art teacher in various CBSE Schools in the district for decades. He has also conducted solo exhibitions across the State.

Related Topics

arts, culture and entertainment / Kozhikode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.