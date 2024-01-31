Making children experience art

January 31, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

M. Ajayakumar wants children to enjoy and experience all kinds of art. Realising that his desire may not be fulfilled through art galleries, this cartoonist and art teacher is now venturing directly to schools, exhibiting his works free of cost for students.

“Parents do not take their children to art galleries. We do not have that culture in our country. Instead, they prefer malls and theme parks. This is the only way for children to experience art,” he said.

Titled ‘Nano Art Exhibition’, though not for the size of the works, the first exhibition in this series was held at Amrita Vidyalaya at Vadakara, Kozhikode, on Tuesday, while the second one was held at St. Antony’s School, Vadakara, on Wednesday. The exhibition features different kinds of scenery including paintings, sea shell works, and wood slide works. There are also a slew of cartoons that have already been published in various magazines and newspapers to encourage students to think as they laugh.

Mr. Ajayakumar has already received invitations from several other schools for holding exhibitions. He has been working as an art teacher in various CBSE Schools in the district for decades. He has also conducted solo exhibitions across the State.