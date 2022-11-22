Make workplaces women-friendly, says Tharoor

November 22, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Sashi Tharoor, MP, stops for a photograph with students after an interactive session at Providence Women’s College in Kozhikode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has stressed the need for the government to contribute to the maternity benefits of women so that employers do not have to bear expenses completely.

Delivering the Mother Veronica oration on ‘Women and education’ and inaugurating the bicentenary celebrations of Venerable Mother Veronica of the Passion at Providence Women’s College in Kozhikode on Tuesday, Mr. Tharoor said child care facilities should be provided in workplaces so that women with smaller children would find it easier to come back to work.

“Governments, companies, and parliaments can respond to make workplaces more welcoming for women. The cost of maternity benefits in most developed countries is shared by the government, employer, the business and other social security programmes. In India, the employer bears it and hence the reluctance to hire women,” he said.

Pointing out that only 17% of the parliamentarians in India were women, he cited challenges that were cultural and society-induced that forced them to stay away from work or drop out after some years. “Managements should have the vision to recognise that they are the ones to gain by recognising the talents of women despite the constraints that might impede their work for some time,” he said, pointing out that gender equality was beneficial for companies as studies have shown that teams with women in them show higher level of intelligence quotient, emotional quotient, confidence and tended to have a higher turn over.

Later, responding to a query, Mr. Tharoor called for reservation of seats for people under 30 in law making bodies to bridge the gap between the average age of the population and the average age of parliamentarians in the country

Speaking about international representation of people of Indian origin, he said that it would not benefit India, but does change the image of the nation around the world. Rishi Sunak being the Prime Minister of UK does not earn India any reparation. He is bound to serve the people who voted for him. “The UK can never compensate for the loss India suffered under British rule and even a simple apology is yet to come,” he added.

M.K. Raghavan, MP, and Corporation councillor K.C. Shobhita were present.

