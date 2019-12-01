‘Make sure schemes reach beneficiaries’

State Minority Welfare Director A.B. Moideenkutty has called upon the people to involve proactively when the State and Central governments implement various welfare projects.

“You should not remain silent spectators when the governments introduce welfare schemes. Social organisations should come forward to ensure that the welfare schemes reach their target beneficiaries,” Dr. Moideenkutty said while inaugurating the valedictory session of a four-day premarital counselling programme held at Anvarul Islam Arabic College, Kuniyil, on Sunday.

The Minority Department organised the programme in association with the Minority Youth Coaching Centre, Perinthalmanna.

College principal Shakir Babu Kuniyil presided over the function. Mansoor Othayi, Anees P.K., A.P. Abdullakutty, K. Sajeer Ali, Munshida Mupalam and Shahir Ali led various sessions.