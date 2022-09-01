Make sports indispensable for campuses, says E.J. Jacob

M.K. Raghavan, MP, cutting cake at the Navati celebration of sports guru E..J. Jacob (second from right) at Le Kanchees auditorium near Calicut University on Wednesday. Rt. Rev. Joseph Mar Barnabas Suffragan Metropolitan of the Mar Thoma Church (third from left) and Kunnamkulam-Malabar Diocese Bishop Rt. Rev. Thomas Mar Theethos Episcopa (far right) look on. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Le Kanchees auditorium near the Calicut University campus on Wednesday saw a rare gathering of achievers from different walks of life. They got together to celebrate the ninetieth birthday of a sports personality who brought laurels for Calicut University as its first physical education director.

Even at 90, E.J. Jacob continues to be a celebrity among those who love sports in Kerala. A man with immense experience and multiple foreign degrees, Prof. Jacob is loved by those who cared for sports on campuses. The initiatives he made for promotion of sports on campuses in Kerala were far too many.

Yet, in his own words, he was more sinned against than sinning. In spite of laying a solid foundation for sports in Calicut University and in spite of making Calicut University the best in sports at national level, Prof. Jacob was chucked out of the campus when he turned 55 years of age. Those at Calicut University who brought in a law to expel him at the age of 55 had never foreseen that Prof. Jacob would remain the campus’ most loved sports personality.

“I want schools and colleges in the country to make sports a mandatory subject in their syllabi. The importance of sports is so great that one cannot even think about a healthy and happy life without it. Sports is key to a sound mind a sound body,” Prof. Jacob said, addressing the gathering.

Presiding over the celebrations, M.K. Raghavan, MP, praised Prof. Jacob for the never-say-die approach that he maintained throughout his life. Inaugurating the Navati celebrations, Kunnamkulam-Malabar Diocese Bishop Rt. Rev. Thomas Mar Theethos Episcopa said that Prof. Jacob was a rare personality who added full life to the years that he lived.

Sakeer Hussain, current Physical Education Director of Calicut University, said that he found a great forerunner in Prof. Jacob and that it was easy for him to follow the track that Prof. Jacob had set up.

Among others who addressed the gathering were Thomas Mathew, former superintendent of Government Medical College, Kozhikode, and a pioneering nephrologist in the country; Pazhania Pilla, former World University Championship gold medalist for triple jump; Lucy Varghese, former principal of Government College of Physical Education, Kozhikode; P.J. Joshua, Malayala Manorama Resident Editor, Kozhikode; Sanil Shivdas, Assistant Income Tax Commissioner and former table tennis team captain of Calicut University; sports historian Raghunandanan; sports columnist Sanal P. Thomas; Saju B. John, Kunnamkulam-Malabar Diocese secretary; and C.Z. Davis, secretary, Bethel Mar Thoma Church, Thenhipalam. Chair for Gandhian Studies and Research chairman R.S. Panikkar draped Prof. Jacob with a ponnada.

Rt. Rev. Joseph Mar Barnabas Suffragan Metropolitan of the Mar Thoma Church offered his blessings to Prof. Jacob. Koshy P. Thomas, vice president of Bethel Mar Thoma Church, Thenhipalam, proposed a vote of thanks.