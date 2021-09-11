Make forest offices people-friendly, says Minister

Kozhikode

11 September 2021 21:23 IST

Forest Martyrs’ Day observed

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has urged Forest officials to make their offices people-friendly so as to cater for those depending on forests for livelihood.

Speaking at the Forest Martyr’s Day observance here on Saturday, the Minister hailed the martyrdom of several forest officials and said that their safety was the prime concern of the government. He assured them that talks would be held with insurance companies to ensure that Forest officials got more benefits from insurance schemes.

Forest Forces Chief P.K. Kesavan said forest officials were living under perpetual threat. He added that 33% of deaths of forest officials in the world happened in India. One official lost life, while 13 others were injured in Kerala last year, mostly while trying to send animals back to the forest.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister also administered the Martyrs’ Day oath on the occasion.

Principal Secretary (Forests) Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Chief Wildlife Warden Bennychan Thomas, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Jayaprasad D., APCCF Rajesh Raveendran and P. Pukazhenthi, and Chief Conservator of Forests D.K. Vinod Kumar were present.