Major tragedy averted as locals spot crack on track

The timely detection of a dangerous crack on the railway track at Mannur near Kadalundi by local residents averted a major disaster on Wednesday. It was around 7 a.m. that they spotted the cracked line, and they immediately alerted the Railways.

Police personnel and railway engineers who visited the spot said the crack was very serious in nature, and that it was the timely intervention of local residents that helped the Railways manage the situation. They said nothing suspicious was found at the spot.

The incident hit traffic between Shoranur and Kozhikode. According to the Feroke police, the route was cleared within a few hours. The railway engineering team also conducted a thorough inspection.

