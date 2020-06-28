Major fire outbreak at jewellery store

Rescue personnel engaged in fighting a fire breakout at the basement of a jewellery outlet at Pottammal in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Kozhikode

28 June 2020 00:35 IST

Several vehicles, including motorbikes and cars, were gutted in a major fire outbreak at the basement of a three-storey jewellery store at Pottammal in Kozhikode on Saturday. According to Fire and Rescue Services Department officials, three cars, 20 motorbikes, and an autorickshaw were destroyed in the incident.

Five persons who felt uneasiness after inhaling smoke were admitted to a private hospital in the city. Many others who were trapped on the second floor were brought out safely by the rescue squads. The incident took place around 12 noon. There were 16 persons inside the building at the time of the incident. Firemen managed to bring the flames under control within half an hour. Rescue officials said there was no sign of electric short circuit.

