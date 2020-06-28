Kozhikode

Major fire outbreak at jewellery store

Rescue personnel engaged in fighting a fire breakout at the basement of a jewellery outlet at Pottammal in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Rescue personnel engaged in fighting a fire breakout at the basement of a jewellery outlet at Pottammal in Kozhikode on Saturday.  

Several vehicles, including motorbikes and cars, were gutted in a major fire outbreak at the basement of a three-storey jewellery store at Pottammal in Kozhikode on Saturday. According to Fire and Rescue Services Department officials, three cars, 20 motorbikes, and an autorickshaw were destroyed in the incident.

Five persons who felt uneasiness after inhaling smoke were admitted to a private hospital in the city. Many others who were trapped on the second floor were brought out safely by the rescue squads. The incident took place around 12 noon. There were 16 persons inside the building at the time of the incident. Firemen managed to bring the flames under control within half an hour. Rescue officials said there was no sign of electric short circuit.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 28, 2020 12:37:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/major-fire-outbreak-at-jewellery-store/article31936477.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY