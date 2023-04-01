ADVERTISEMENT

Major fire breaks out in textile shop in Kozhikode

April 01, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 08:52 am IST - Kozhikode:

The rescue operation that started at the spot around 6 a.m. is still continuing in full swing

The Hindu Bureau

Fire and Rescue Services personnel in action at the spot in Kozhikode on Saturday, April 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A major fire broke out at a leading textile shop in Kozhikode, early on Saturday, April 1, 2023, police said.

According to Fire and Rescue Service Department officials, 12 units of fire tenders from various city stations rushed to Jayalakshmi Silks, a leading textile shop in Kozhikode, around 6 a.m. to control the situation.

Two cars parked near the ground floor were found gutted in just a few minutes after the incident. A huge stock of garments too was reportedly destroyed even as the rescue wing responded quickly to the emergency situation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The flames were first spotted near the air condition control unit of the building by a local resident. Tension prevailed in the area as smoke billowed out of the multi-storey structure even after an hour-long firefighting. The attempt of rescue squads to enter the high-rise and ventilate the area continued to be a challenge.

Police sources said the timely arrival of the rescue wings ensured the protection of surrounding structures from the inferno. The local residents and traders also reached the spot to help the firefighters.

They said the fire was not even brought under control by 8 a.m.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

fire / Kozhikode

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US