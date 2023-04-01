Major fire at leading textile shop in Kozhikode

April 01, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

A huge stock of costly garments, including wedding collections and party wear, was destroyed in a major fire on the second floor of a leading textile shop in Kozhikode city on Saturday.

Fire and Rescue Services officials who managed to control the flames after a three-hour-long effort said they were yet to receive accurate figures of the loss from the owners of the outlet.

It was around 6.30 a.m. that the Beach fire station received a distress call regarding the fire at Jayalakshmi Silks. By the time firefighters reached the spot with two units of fire tenders, two cars parked on the compound of the three-storey building were gutted. According to eyewitnesses, burnt plastic parts of a board erected on the top floor of the building fell on the cars.

Officials who inspected the spot said the fire broke out on the top floor of the building following an electrical short circuit. Engineers from the Electrical Inspectorate also carried out inspections. Senior police and government officials were present.

“Though we managed to douse the flames, smoke and soot turned out to be a big challenge while trying to protect the costly stock of garments. It seemed impossible to restore the damaged luxury collections,” said an officer from the Kozhikode Beach station. He said the collections kept on all the three floors were damaged in the blaze.

As many as 12 units of fire tenders from various city stations were deployed. Firefighters were supported by local residents and civil volunteers. Officials said no one sustained injuries in the incident. As there were no other nearby buildings, it was easy for firefighters to handle the situation, they added.