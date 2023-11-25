ADVERTISEMENT

Major drug haul in Kannur: four detained with MDMA, hashish oil

November 25, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kannur Town police and the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) arrested four persons, including a woman, from Marakarkandy during a massive drug hunt in Kannur city.

The suspects were apprehended from two locations, resulting in the seizure of 160 grams of MDMA and around 60 bottles of hashish oil.

The arrested are Dilshad, 33, C. Riswan, 22, Yasin, 30, and Aparna, 23. Based on a tip-off, the police arrested Yasin and Aparna from a hotel on Bellard Road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The operation led to the arrest of the other accused who are running a hotel near John Mill.

Sub inspectors Savya Saji and Shameel, assistant sub inspector M. Ajayan, and civil police officer Nasar made the arrest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US