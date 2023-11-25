HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Major drug haul in Kannur: four detained with MDMA, hashish oil

November 25, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kannur Town police and the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) arrested four persons, including a woman, from Marakarkandy during a massive drug hunt in Kannur city.

The suspects were apprehended from two locations, resulting in the seizure of 160 grams of MDMA and around 60 bottles of hashish oil.

The arrested are Dilshad, 33, C. Riswan, 22, Yasin, 30, and Aparna, 23. Based on a tip-off, the police arrested Yasin and Aparna from a hotel on Bellard Road.

The operation led to the arrest of the other accused who are running a hotel near John Mill.

Sub inspectors Savya Saji and Shameel, assistant sub inspector M. Ajayan, and civil police officer Nasar made the arrest.

Related Topics

narcotics & drug trafficking / Kozhikode / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.