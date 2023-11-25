Major drug haul in Kannur: four detained with MDMA, hashish oil

November 25, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - KANNUR

The Kannur Town police and the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) arrested four persons, including a woman, from Marakarkandy during a massive drug hunt in Kannur city.

The suspects were apprehended from two locations, resulting in the seizure of 160 grams of MDMA and around 60 bottles of hashish oil.

The arrested are Dilshad, 33, C. Riswan, 22, Yasin, 30, and Aparna, 23. Based on a tip-off, the police arrested Yasin and Aparna from a hotel on Bellard Road.

The operation led to the arrest of the other accused who are running a hotel near John Mill.

Sub inspectors Savya Saji and Shameel, assistant sub inspector M. Ajayan, and civil police officer Nasar made the arrest.