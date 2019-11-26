Major decisions awaited at Corpn. Council meeting today

The Kozhikode Corporation Council on Wednesday may approve the proposal for a ₹18.5-crore project for construction of a parking plaza, stage and toilet block at the Muthalakkulam ground. The project is designed to incorporate a seating facility for 2,550 people for public gatherings at the ground, an 800-sq.-ft stage, a 15,000-litre water tank, eight toilet blocks, special facility for washermen and five-metre open space around the temple, besides a parking plaza. The parking plaza will accommodate 190 cars of which 140 will be handled robotically.

Washermen at Muthalakkulam had recently come out against the proposal as there were concerns that they would be displaced from the ground to make way for the project.

Wednesday’s meeting is also supposed to consider various other development projects and take some major decisions.

The council will discuss the pre-qualification application submitted by Midland Engineering and Construction Company for the construction of decentralised sewerage system in Zone A in the city. The amount quoted by the company is 54% more than the fund allotted under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) scheme. It will also discuss the extension of the contract with various agencies for the construction of stormwater drains along three roads in the city under the Amrut scheme.

The council will decide whether to enter into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Zontra Infratech to remove legacy waste from Njeliyanparamba at a cost of ₹7.7 crore before the construction of the proposed waste-to-energy plant there. The council will approve financial bids for the renovation of the central market and cemeteries. GIPAC International will be entrusted with the renovation of the market while C-Earth Private Limited will carry out the renovation of cemeteries.

The council may also decide to enter into a memorandum of understanding with Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited for installing LED streetlights in the city and maintaining them for the next 10 years.

The appointment of an IT officer in the Corporation and attachment of ministerial staff from the erstwhile Calicut Development Authority to the corporation will also be under the council’s consideration.