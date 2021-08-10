Maintain public toilets well, SHRC directs Corpn.

Kozhikode

10 August 2021 00:53 IST

The State Human Rights Commission has directed the district administration and the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation to ensure that the public toilets in the city were fully functional.

Responding to a complaint filed by A.C. Francis about the poor condition of toilets for women in the city, Commission member K.Baijunath asked the Police Chief to take action against the miscreants who dirtied public toilets. Mr. Francis had complained that drunks left empty bottles in the toilets after their drinking sessions at night.

The corporation, in its recent report to the Commission, had listed 10 toilets, four bathrooms and seven urinals in the Palayam bus stand, 10 toilets, nine bathrooms and 23 urinals in mofussil bus stand, three toilets and 16 urinals near Kovoor market, 12 toilets, 16 urinals in Tagore Centenary Hall, five toilets in stadium, and 21 others in Beypore, Elathur, and Cheruvannur.

