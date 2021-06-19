Main Udayam campus for rough sleepers to be opened on Tuesday

The facility can accommodate up to 150 persons

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the fourth and main campus of Udayam project of the Kozhikode district administration on Tuesday.

Udayam envisions complete rehabilitation of rough sleepers whom the district administration has been taking care of since the COVID-19 outbreak in the State.

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao told reporters here on Saturday that the head office of the project had been set up on the premises of the Institute of Dermatology at Chevayur. Ministers P.A. Mohamed Riyas, A.K. Saseendran, and Ahammad Devarkovil, besides M.K. Raghavan, MP, Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, and District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A.V. George will attend the virtual inauguration at 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Collector said Udayam aimed to ensure that there were no rough sleepers in the district. During the initial stages of the project, around 1,400 such people were identified with the help of voluntary organisations and local people, and they were temporarily rehabilitated. Nearly 400 of them were accommodated at Udayam centres at Mankavu, Vellimadukunnu, and East Hill. The main campus can accommodate 150 persons.

Residents of the camps are offered assistance under the aegis of the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences with the support of the Department of Social Justice and Daya Rehabilitation Trust, while voluntary and charity organisations have taken up the responsibility of providing them food, clothing, and medical assistance, besides meeting their daily expenses.

The rehabilitation programme includes skills training, fulfilling the eligibility criteria of the residents for employment, and finding sustainable means of livelihood for them. All eligible members are provided Aadhaar card, voter’s ID, bank accounts, and other necessary documents to ensure their rights. Many residents, after vocational training, are now employed at hotels, farms, footwear units, and the construction sector.

The main campus is funded by former MLA V.K.C. Mammad Koya and Daya Rehabilitation Trust and is supported by Uralungal Labour Contractors’ Cooperative Society and Satkriya, an organisation under the Indian Institute of Architects.