Main focus on KSRTC: Chandy

New Transport Minister Thomas Chandy has said that transforming the loss-making Kerala State Road Transport Corporation into a profit-making service in the next one year is his main priority. Steps will be taken to achieve this target in a time-bound manner, he said.

Mr. Chandy was talking to reporters after calling on the Metropolitan Emeritus of the Mar Thoma Church, Philipose Mar Chrysostum, at the latter’s residence at Maramon, near Kozhencherry, on Friday. Mr. Chandy said the KSRTC would explore the possibility of operating more inter-State bus services from Pathanamthitta to Bengaluru, Chennai, and other south Indian cities where a large number of students from this part of Kerala are doing professional and other courses.

He said the decision to discontinue bus services with a daily revenue collection of less than ₹10,000 would be reviewed.

Upholding its public service mission, the corporation would operate more services to interior villages, he said. Mr. Chandy said he would strive to resolve the dispute over opening of the modern shopping complex attached to the KSRTC bus terminal in Thiruvalla.

He said the KSRTC would consider opening a bus station in Kozhencherry or Nedumprayar in the name of Mar Chrysostum, who was celebrating birth centenary this year, provided land was made available by the local body concerned.

Mar Chrysostum said he was happy that both the MLAs belonging to the Mar Thoma Church had become Ministers, adding that it was a testimony to the valuable services rendered by the Church to society.

He asked the Minister to treat others’ needs as his own needs.