Mahila Morcha files petition against alleged death threat

February 11, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Mahila Morcha activists, who recently staged a broom protest on the Kozhikode beach, filed a petition with the Kozhikode City police on February 10 (Saturday) alleging that V. Vaseef, State president, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) made a death threat against them in his recent speech.

The complaint submitted by Mahila Morcha district president Remya Murali to District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) Rajpal Meena was later forwarded to Assistant Commissioner of Police K.G. Suresh for further investigation.

The activists alleged that Mr. Vaseef delivered a threatening speech on February 9 (Friday), during his organisation’s sit- in at Konad, against their broom protest. They said the protest was against youth addicted to drugs who resorted to anti-social activities on the beach and was not related to any moral policing attempt as alleged by the left-wing organisations. 

DYFI leader said the allegations were groundless and vowed to resist suspected “moral policing attempts” spearheaded by the Bharatiya Janata Party workers citing baseless reasons.  

