Mahila Mall remains a scar for Kudumbashree Mission

Some entrepreneurs still demanding compensation, political slugfest continues

Even as the Kudumbashree Mission celebrates its silver jubilee, the Mahila Mall in Kozhikode, a much-hyped project that failed to live up to expectations, continues to remain a scar for the collective.

The Mahila Mall was a venture of the Unity Group of Kudumbashree under the Kozhikode Corporation CDS and claimed to be the first-ever mall in Asia with an all-women crew. When Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated it in November 2018, it was promoted as the ultimate model for women empowerment, a platform for women entrepreneurs to start and flourish. But, the honeymoon phase faded in just a month and the 70-odd women entrepreneurs who had invested their life's savings in the venture started expressing their discontent over the management of the mall. What began as whispers among the entrepreneurs soon grew into an outcry for justice.

“The management did not keep its promises nor did they make any efforts for better marketing. We were taken for a ride,” said Anitha Bimal, who owned a boutique in the mall.

The management, on the other hand, blamed the entrepreneurs for not keeping their end of the bargain. “Most of them refused to pay rent. How could we function without income? We had no means to pay our loans or to pay the building rent,” said K. Vijaya, secretary of Unity Group.

The exit of entrepreneurs started in the first year and by the end of 2019, many shops in the mall had closed down. The COVID-19 pandemic was the ultimate nail in the Mahila Mall's coffin, as the management refused to open the mall after the first lockdown without the entrepreneurs paying their rent dues. It led to an open protest by the entrepreneurs, who were eventually supported by various political parties. Ultimately, the Unity Group did not renew their licence and backed out of the mall project.

The accounts of most of the entrepreneurs who remained at the mall during the shutdown were settled, but a few have approached the court demanding compensation for their lost years, investment, as well as emotional turmoil caused by the situation at the mall.

The issue of the mall led to several tense discussions at the Kozhikode Corporation as well, in which the civic body refused to take any legal or moral responsibility for the mall and its situation. The political slugfest in the name of the mall still continues, but the building has now been turned into another shopping complex with a different management.