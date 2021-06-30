Mahila Mall entrepreneurs to go on indefinite strike

Kozhikode

30 June 2021 19:35 IST

They demand government’s intervention in payment of compensation

Woman entrepreneurs at Mahila Mall will go on an indefinite protest in front of the Kozhikode Corporation office from the second week of July demanding the State government’s intervention in payment of compensation.

Noorjahan, Shameema, and Chitra, representing entrepreneurs at the mall, told reporters here on Wednesday that they had approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), and that they would not back out from the protest until they were compensated.

Mahila Mall Victims Forum convenor S.V. Mohammed Shameel said the entrepreneurs were taken for a ride by officials of the Kozhikode Corporation Kudumbashree.

“The mall did not have the corporation’s clearance or a number for that matter,” Mr. Shameel said, adding, “No attempt was made to promote the mall.”

The victims recounted how Unity Group, which managed the mall, showed incompetence right from the start and behaved rudely to entrepreneurs who questioned its actions. Ms. Noorjahan pointed out that the entrepreneurs had invested hugely on their small units for stock, interior design, and branding, but had no earnings from them. She and one Fasna Asharaf had shut down their successful businesses elsewhere to open shops at Mahila Mall. And, they landed neck-deep in debt.

The mall was not reopened after the first lockdown in May 2020, leading to entrepreneurs going on protest. Once it was reopened, the entrepreneurs found their stock destroyed by weather and pests.

“The tall claims on woman empowerment by the corporation as well as the State government were forgotten by the former Mayor who said the civic body had nothing to do with the mall,” Opposition Leader in the corporation council K.C. Shobhita said. Ms. Shameema complained that the corporation’s efforts for mediation had ended up in the demand that the entrepreneurs pay the mall management for its loss.

The exorbitant rent, electricity charge, and additional charges levied from the entrepreneurs were also mentioned as reasons for the discord between the management and the entrepreneurs. Councillor Moideen Koya and a few entrepreneurs were present.

The Unity Group of the Kudumbashree pulled out of the project last month and left the mall under the control of the building owner.