Mahila Janata office-bearers elected
O.P. Sheeja and Suja Balussery have been elected State president and general secretary (office charge) respectively of the Mahila Janata of the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD). The other office-bearers are Beena, Vimala Kalathil, Remadevi and M. Devaki (general secretaries); Manjumol (secretary), P. Monisha and Shija Trikaripur and Mary Varghese (vice presidents) and Kavya Pradeep (treasurer), V. Kunhali, LJD general secretary, said here on Wednesday.
