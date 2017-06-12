Maheen does Kozhikode proud

N. Shafil Maheen, a student of Rays Public School, Kozhikode, has bagged the fourth rank in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2017, the results of which were published on Sunday.

Maheen scored 90.43% marks in the examination, which was conducted on May 21. More than 2.2 lakh students who had excelled in the JEE-Mains exam conducted in April were shortlisted for the JEE Advanced exam. The admission to undergraduate courses in various IITs, NITs, and other science institutions in the country is carried out on the basis of the results of JEE-Advanced.

Rays Public School director Dileep Unnikrishnan told reporters here on Sunday that Maheen’s rank was probably the highest of any student from Kerala so far.

Maheen had earlier bagged eighth rank in JEE Mains at the national level and first rank in the State.

Maheen, who wishes to be a mathematician, has already been enrolled into the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. He is the son of K.A. Niyasi and Shamjitha from Tirur in Malappuram district.