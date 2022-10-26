A madrasa teacher was arrested at Mukkom in Kozhikode on Wednesday on charge of sexually harassing an 11-year-old boy. The Mukkom police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the teacher, Konnalath Mubashir. The alleged incident took place at a madrasa in Kodiyathur panchayat. The child informed his guardians about the assault, and they filed the police complaint.
Madrasa teacher arrested on charge of sexually harassing minor boy in Kozhikode
Alleged incident took place at a madrasa in Kodiyathur
