Madrasa teacher arrested on charge of sexually harassing minor boy in Kozhikode

Alleged incident took place at a madrasa in Kodiyathur

Alleged incident took place at a madrasa in Kodiyathur

A madrasa teacher was arrested at Mukkom in Kozhikode on Wednesday on charge of sexually harassing an 11-year-old boy. The Mukkom police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the teacher, Konnalath Mubashir. The alleged incident took place at a madrasa in Kodiyathur panchayat. The child informed his guardians about the assault, and they filed the police complaint.