Madrasa education goes online in Kerala

The Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, an influential Sunni scholars’ forum, has introduced mobile and web applications for madrasa education.

Launching the new initiatives here on Wednesday, Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, president, Samastha, said that advancements in science and technology should be utilised for religious education. The Thanagal said the facilities to garner knowledge from across the world should also be utilised. Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, State president of the Indian Union Muslim League, unveiled a documentary on e-learning.

Abusaleh Sheriff, who was the member-secretary of the Rajindar Sachar Committee that studied the social, educational and economic condition of Muslims in India, delivered the key-note address. Mr. Shariff pointed out that Kerala was far ahead in the educational sector compared with other States in the country.

The applications are run by the Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board, the educational wing of the forum. The applications will help those who cannot go to madrasas for religious education. They need to login to www.samasthaelearning.com or the web application and choose their convenient time for the classes run by religious scholars. An office has been set up at the Samastha office in Kozhikode for live classes. An e-learning kit too is being brought out. There is also another initiative for elders who wish to continue their religious education, titled, e-learning ongoing education scheme.

