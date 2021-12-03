Madappally girls’ school turns co-educational

Kozhikode

A progressive step, says Minister

At a time when gender equity in education is the talk of the hour, Madappally Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode has shown the way of allowing admissions to boys as well.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty approved the proposal and claimed that it was a progressive step in the direction of gender justice, gender equity and gender awareness.

The Madappally Government Fisheries School that was founded in 1920 was later divided into Government Fisheries Technical School for Boys and Government Fisheries Technical School for girls as the number of students rose. The Technical School for Boys later on became the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School while the Technical School for Girls became the Madappally Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School.

The latter school is now throwing its gates open for boys as well, with the support of its Parent Teacher Organisation.

Uniforms

The discussion on whether there was a need for separate schools for boys and girls has been going on in the State for some time, as is the discussion on gender neutral school uniforms. A girls school being converted into a co-educational institution was setting a new trend and deserved the support of the government, the Minister had said.