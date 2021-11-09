Kozhikode

MACTA condemns attempts to disrupt film shooting

Malayalam Cine Technicians Association (MACTA) has condemned the attempts by a section of the political activists to disrupt film shooting in the name of some personal issues.

Association representatives stated that such disruptions would affect the prospects of several workers in the film industry. The Malayalam film industry is limping back to normalcy after being hit by the pandemic crisis, they said in a release here.

Youth Congress workers had marched to the shooting locations of movies Kaduva and Keedam alleging that film shooting in public places was affecting the movement of citizens. The protests emerged following their differences with actor Joju George, who had opposed the road blockade against the rise in fuel prices organised by the Ernakulam District Congress Committee on November 2.


