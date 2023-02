February 27, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

M.A. Razak has been elected the new Kozhikode district president of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). T.T. Ismail is the new general secretary and Sooppy Narikkatteri is the treasurer. K.A. Khader, Ahammed Punnakkal, N.C. Aboobacker, P. Ahammed, S.P. Kunhamed, P. Ismail, and V.K.C. Ummer Moulavi are vice presidents and C.P.A. Azeez, V.K. Hussain Kutty, O.P. Naseer, A.V. Anwar, A.P. Abdul Majeed, M. Kunhamutty, and K.K.Navas are secretaries.