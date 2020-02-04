M. Beena chosen for maiden IQA Award

Cochin Port Trust chairperson M. Beena has won the first-ever Ambassador of Knowledge Award in Asia instituted by International Quizzing Association.

The award was presented to Ms. Beena by Anurakshat Gupta, director, IQA Asia, on Saturday on the sidelines of Deva Jnan, the national level inter-school quiz fest conducted at Devagiri CMI Public School, Kozhikode.

IQA chose Dr. Beena for her efforts and activities to popularise the game of quizzing among the masses. Arogyatharakam, the biggest health quiz in India is Dr. Beena’s brainchild. The quiz played a major role in sensitising the masses to various health issues and lifestyle disorders. Dr. Beena also explored the possibilities of the game of quizzing at institutions like KSIDC and Cochin Port Trust.

The event also marked the official inauguration of IQA Asia chapter. Directors of various chapters were inducted on the occasion. Snehaj Srinivas leads the India and GCC chapter, while Aneesh Nirmalan leads the Bahrain chapter. Sabari Gireesh leads the Singapore chapter and Aftab Shoukath, Kerala and GCC chapter. The Kerala State chapter is headed by K.P. Sunil, Linju N.K., and Rasheed M. The Kozhikode chapter of IQA is headed by R.J. Manu, Praveen Vijayan, and Deepak Sudhakar. Shamin Manet has been chosen as the head of the Thrissur chapter.

Deva Jnan, the quiz programme, was organised by Q Factory, the knowledge service providers who hold the official record of holding the biggest quiz festival in the world. It also represents IQA for its activities in India and GCC through its flagship programme Q Positive.

The event had the participation of around 400 students in the junior (up to standard six) category and 350 in the senior (from classes 7 to 9) category. The team from St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Thenjipalam, Malappuram, comprising Madhav R. Babu and Harishankar bagged the first prize in the senior category, while the team from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Koyilandy, comprising Karthik Arun and Mohammed Feraz clinched the title in the junior category.

The event was the first in a series of programmes to be organised in the school, the first knowledge partner of IQA Asia chapter. Mr. Gupta said Q Positive workshops and Quiz leagues for teachers and students in India and GCC would commence in the current academic year.