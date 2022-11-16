‘Luminator’ to crack down on substance abuse in Mavoor

November 16, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

Luminator, a surveillance project by the police to fight against substance abuse and track youngsters who are addicted to drugs or working as carriers, was launched within the Mavoor police station limits on Wednesday. Project coordinators said they would work with the support of 32 squads, each comprising 15 members, under five different clusters in the village.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project was launched in the area by the Mavoor police considering the increasing incidents of drug seizure and reporting of fresh cases of substance abuse among youngsters. They said the main aim of the project, which was launched by Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, would be to identify drug addicts at the earliest and provide them with medical and counselling support. Along with it, the squad members would be responsible for identifying agents behind the distribution of drugs, they added.

“In each 15-member squad, five women members were added to keep an eye on suspected women drug carriers. Each cluster will have a Sub Inspector in the lead role to monitor the activities and adopt the required legal action based on reports of squad members,” said a police officer in-charge of the project implementation. He said it was for the first time that such a well-linked team of community squads was being formed in the city as a trial project.

Trending

The success of the State government’s ‘Yodhavu’ project for passing on confidential information on drug trafficking with the police was one of the reasons behind the formation of the new scheme in Mavoor. The Mavoor grama panchayat also expressed its interest in implementing the project.

“The project is likely to be expanded to other police station limits as well after reviewing its activities during the trial period. Results of field level actions will be submitted to the higher authorities for monthly review,” said a senior police officer from the Mavoor station. He said the project would initially cover wards of Mavoor, Peruvayal and Chathamangalam.

ADVERTISEMENT