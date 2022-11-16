‘Luminator’ to crack down on substance abuse in Mavoor

November 16, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

Squads formed in 32 wards with the support of community level volunteers for surveillance

The Hindu Bureau

Luminator, a surveillance project by the police to fight against substance abuse and track youngsters who are addicted to drugs or working as carriers, was launched within the Mavoor police station limits on Wednesday. Project coordinators said they would work with the support of 32 squads, each comprising 15 members, under five different clusters in the village.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project was launched in the area by the Mavoor police considering the increasing incidents of drug seizure and reporting of fresh cases of substance abuse among youngsters. They said the main aim of the project, which was launched by Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, would be to identify drug addicts at the earliest and provide them with medical and counselling support. Along with it, the squad members would be responsible for identifying agents behind the distribution of drugs, they added.

“In each 15-member squad, five women members were added to keep an eye on suspected women drug carriers. Each cluster will have a Sub Inspector in the lead role to monitor the activities and adopt the required legal action based on reports of squad members,” said a police officer in-charge of the project implementation. He said it was for the first time that such a well-linked team of community squads was being formed in the city as a trial project.

Trending

  1. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  2. U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
  3. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  4. Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
  5. ‘Joyland’: Pakistan PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry movie, reveals aide
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The success of the State government’s ‘Yodhavu’ project for passing on confidential information on drug trafficking with the police was one of the reasons behind the formation of the new scheme in Mavoor. The Mavoor grama panchayat also expressed its interest in implementing the project.

“The project is likely to be expanded to other police station limits as well after reviewing its activities during the trial period. Results of field level actions will be submitted to the higher authorities for monthly review,” said a senior police officer from the Mavoor station. He said the project would initially cover wards of Mavoor, Peruvayal and Chathamangalam.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US