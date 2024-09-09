GIFT a SubscriptionGift
LuLu Mall opened in Kozhikode

Published - September 09, 2024 12:54 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

LuLu Mall, a shopping destination from LuLu Group India, was opened at Mankavu in Kozhikode on Sunday in the presence of Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Mayor Beena Philip, MLAs P.K. Kunhalikutty, Ahammad Devarkovil, and Thottathil Ravindran, BJP State president K. Surendran, Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed, and LuLu Group chairman M.A. Yusuff Ali.

Presiding over the function, Mr. Riyas appreciated Mr. Ali for his commitment to advancing industrial growth and regional development within the State and said that the new LuLu Mall had become the city’s premier tourist destination.

“The new venture marks a significant step towards the modernisation of Kozhikode. It has supported local development and provided job opportunities to 2,000 individuals,” said Mr. Ali. He also added that a modern hotel would soon become a reality in the city.

The 3.5-lakh sq.ft. mall is located within a vibrant residential area at Mankavu and has three floors. It features a 1.5-lakh sq.ft. hypermarket, an expansive food court, and an exclusive children’s gaming arena, besides stores by several national and regional brands.

Additionally, the mall is equipped with five self-checkout counters and dedicated parking space for 1,800 vehicles.

