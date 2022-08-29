Lukewarm response to pet licensing in Kozhikode Corporation

Microchips will be implanted on the animal after the licensing process. File photo

In the wake of the increase in the number of dog bite cases in the State, the government has made licensing and vaccination of pet dogs mandatory and has directed all local bodies to ensure compliance.

The Kozhikode Corporation had begun the pet licensing process in April this year. However, the response has been lukewarm. “So far, we have received only less than 100 applications for licences from pet owners. Even though most people are aware that we have started issuing licences, they are not coming forward,” said V. Sreeshma, Veterinary Officer attached to the Corporation.

She said the lengthy process of submitting applications, rather than the fee or lack of awareness, could be the reason behind it. They need to submit a photograph of the pet, anti-rabies vaccination certificate, owner’s identity card, and details of premises where the pet is kept, along with applications to be submitted at the local health circle office.

Health inspectors conduct site inspection to ensure that the applicant has enough facilities to raise an animal and then forward the application to the veterinary officer. Microchips will be implanted on the animal after the process.

“Many pet owners wish to bypass the procedure and ask us if we cannot help them speed it up. But we advise them to follow rules, though it is a bit tedious,” Dr. Sreeshma said.

The Corporation has fixed the licence fee for cattle at ₹100 and for dogs and horses at ₹500. The breeder licence fee for dogs is ₹1,000 and for cats ₹500. Each licensed animal gets a microchip costing ₹300, which is implanted in its body free of cost at the Corporation’s veterinary hospitals. The chip is an official record of ownership that helps the civic body track the animal or owner when necessary, especially in the context of the rising number of pet abandonment cases.