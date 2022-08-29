Lukewarm response to pet licensing in Kozhikode Corporation

Tedious process of submitting applications could be a reason, says official

Aabha Raveendran Kozhikode
August 29, 2022 18:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Microchips will be implanted on the animal after the licensing process. File photo

ADVERTISEMENT

In the wake of the increase in the number of dog bite cases in the State, the government has made licensing and vaccination of pet dogs mandatory and has directed all local bodies to ensure compliance.

The Kozhikode Corporation had begun the pet licensing process in April this year. However, the response has been lukewarm. “So far, we have received only less than 100 applications for licences from pet owners. Even though most people are aware that we have started issuing licences, they are not coming forward,” said V. Sreeshma, Veterinary Officer attached to the Corporation.

Also Read
On the bitten track

She said the lengthy process of submitting applications, rather than the fee or lack of awareness, could be the reason behind it. They need to submit a photograph of the pet, anti-rabies vaccination certificate, owner’s identity card, and details of premises where the pet is kept, along with applications to be submitted at the local health circle office.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Health inspectors conduct site inspection to ensure that the applicant has enough facilities to raise an animal and then forward the application to the veterinary officer. Microchips will be implanted on the animal after the process.

“Many pet owners wish to bypass the procedure and ask us if we cannot help them speed it up. But we advise them to follow rules, though it is a bit tedious,” Dr. Sreeshma said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Also Read
Failure in wound management may have led to rabies deaths: experts

The Corporation has fixed the licence fee for cattle at ₹100 and for dogs and horses at ₹500. The breeder licence fee for dogs is ₹1,000 and for cats ₹500. Each licensed animal gets a microchip costing ₹300, which is implanted in its body free of cost at the Corporation’s veterinary hospitals. The chip is an official record of ownership that helps the civic body track the animal or owner when necessary, especially in the context of the rising number of pet abandonment cases.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
animal

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app