LSGD officials in Kozhikode seize 799 kg of banned plastic products

September 27, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Department of Local Self-Government (LSGD) in Kozhikode seized 799 kg of banned plastic products during raids held at eight places in the district on Wednesday.

A release said that a fine of ₹8.25 lakh too had been imposed on various people or institutions.

The seized products include carry bags, plastic glasses, ear buds, and spoons that are banned by the State Pollution Control Board. Plastic products without QR codes too have been confiscated. The raids were conducted within the limits of the Kozhikode Corporation and at Perambra, Koyilandy, Olavanna, Vadakara, Ramanattukara, Peruvayal, and Kunnamangalam. Hospitals, auditoriums, shopping malls, commercial complexes, schools, and trade centres were inspected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials also checked the functioning of sewage treatment plants and waste disposal mechanisms at these places. Notices were served on those who were found to have violated norms. If they failed to remit the fine at the respective local bodies, prosecution steps would be initiated, the officials said. Follow-up inspections would be conducted later, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.