LSGD launches separate probe into Sanchaya password leak

Protest committee warns of indefinite stir if suspension of employees is not revoked

Even as the Kozhikode Corporation has launched an internal inquiry into the Sanchaya password leak scam, the Department of Local Self-Governments (LSGD) has also stepped in to conduct a separate inquiry. Accordingly, a team led by Regional Joint Director D. Saju visited the corporation office to collect evidence.

The team recorded statements of several officials, including Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini and three of the suspended employees. The inquiry is being conducted on the directions of the Director of Local Self-Governments. It will initially focus on how the login details were leaked.

Meanwhile, investigation by the police and the Information Kerala Mission that developed the Sanchaya property tax assessment software, which is at the centre of the controversy, is also on.

The combined protest committee of corporation employees that held a token strike on Tuesday has threatened to go on an indefinite strike from Monday, if the suspension of the four employees is not revoked. They alleged that the employees were being made scapegoats to protect a lobby consisting of retired employees, councillors, and middlemen.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) is also planning severe protest measures to ensure a transparent investigation into the issue. It has demanded that the Corporation Secretary step aside.