LSGD asked to probe allegations of favouritism in Zonta contract

September 29, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Local Self-Government department (LSGD) has been directed to conduct investigations into charges levelled against the Kozhikode Corporation by United Democratic Front (UDF) councillor K.C. Shobhita in connection with the civic body’s alleged involvement with waste management company Zonta Infratech. The Additional Chief Secretary has come up with the order in response to a petition filed with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on June 3.

In the petition, Ms. Shobhita alleged vested interests on the part of the Kozhikode Corporation in extending the ₹7.7-crore contract with the company for biomining and capping at Njeliyanparamba despite the latter’s questionable track record, especially in the wake of the fire at Brahmapuram waste management plant in Kochi. She alleged that the Corporation had handed over ₹3.74 crore to the company without completion of the intended work, and that it had gone out of the way trying to sanction the rest of the contract amount.

“The management of the company has close ties with the government and hence the Corporation’s actions,” she said, and requested the VACB to investigate the legal and political interventions in the contract as well as the ₹250-crore contract for the waste-to-energy plant with the company.

Meanwhile, the UDF council party has demanded an apology from the administrative panel of the civic body for the delay in officially cancelling the contract with Zonta Infratech. Party leaders Ms. Shobhita and K. Moideen Koya have also threatened to approach the Comptroller and Auditor General and other higher judicial bodies.

