LS poll results: first trend likely by 9 a.m.

Elaborate arrangements and tight security have been put in place for the counting of votes of the two parliamentary seats, Kozhikode and Vadakara, in the district on Thursday.

The counting will take place on the J.D.T. Islamic Centre campus at Vellimadukunnu exactly at 8 a.m. The strongrooms containing electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be opened at 7.30 a.m. All the EVMs and control units will be transferred to the counting table by 8 a.m. The first round of results will be available by 9 a.m. The lead position in the last round will be available at 10.30 a.m., officials said.

The counting of voter verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs) will be done after the counting of postal ballots and votes in the EVMs. However, the declaration of results will be made only after the counting of VVPATs, possibly in the afternoon.

All the educational institutions of the JDT Islamic Centre have been given a holiday and the entire campus and premises will be under the control of the Central police force, District Election Officer Seeram Sambasiva Rao said.

High-decibel campaigns in both constituencies had resulted in a high voter turnout in the general elections. Kozhikode had recorded a voter turnout of 81.47% and Vadakara 82. 48 % .

Two legislators are contesting the polls in Kozhikode. LDF candidate A. Pradeep Kumar, MLA, was fielded to capture the seat from two-time MP M.K. Raghavan of the Congress in Kozhikode. At the same time, the Congress nominated K. Muraleedharan, MLA, representing Vattiyurkkavu in Thiruvananthapuram to retain the Vadakara seat. Here, the CPI(M) fielded P. Jayarajan.

One representative each of the candidates would be allowed to monitor the scanning of the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballots System. A micro observer, a constituency supervisor, and an assistant would be assigned to each table.

All the regular votes and postal votes of the 14 Assembly segments will be counted in the 15 halls of the JDT. Fourteen tables have been arranged for each Assembly segments. The District Collector and all assistant returning officers will be available at the counting centres throughout the process.