LPG gas cylinder explodes in Kozhikode, tea stall worker injured

A worker sustained grave injuries after a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder exploded at a tea stall near Mananchira in Kozhikode on (July 5) Friday. The incident took place at 7 a.m.

Another labourer narrowly escaped unhurt. The building that housed the tea stall was gutted in the incident.

The glass panes of a nearby shop were also destroyed. With the timely intervention of the Fire and Rescue Services squad and locals, the fire did not spread to neighbouring buildings. Officials said they were yet to be clear about the reasons behind the explosion.