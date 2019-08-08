Low-lying areas inundated in Kozhikode

There was no let-up in rain in Kozhikode on Thursday. Several low-lying areas in the city suburbs and rural areas have been submerged in the rain-induced flooding.

Landslips were reported at Mattikunnu and Kannappan Kundu. About 30 houses were damaged in the hill regions of Thamarassery, Omassery and Puthuppadi. Vehicular traffic was partially disrupted on Thamarassery Ghat road linking Kozhikode to Wayanad after trees were uprooted in the area.

Heavy rain disrupted air services at the Calicut International Airport. Three flights had to be diverted and another one cancelled. The Bahrain-Kozhikode Gulf Air was diverted to Kochi airport at 4.30 a.m. However, it landed at Kozhikode at 6.30 a.m. and departed for Bahrain at 7 a.m.

The Etihad flight from Abu Dhabi was diverted to Coimbatore. Later it reached Kozhikode at 9.15 a.m. This flight is scheduled to leave for Abu Dhabi only on Friday.

The Thiruvananthapuram- Kozhikode-Doha Air India Express flight was diverted to Kochi at 11 a.m.

A red alert has been sounded in the district for two days. The District Collector declared a holiday for schools on Thursday.