Love knows no boundaries: Indian man weds Myanmarese woman

They met at a post graduate programme at University College, Cork, Ireland

Sachin Murali and Shin Nay Lin posing for a picture with her parents Nay Lin and Nyo Nyo Wint after their wedding in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Love knows no geographical boundaries or diplomatic compulsions, as Sachin Murali, a software engineer from Chathamangalam here, tied the knot with a Myanmarese woman, Shin Nay Lin, in traditional Hindu style in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Incidentally Sachin found his soulmate in Ireland while he was undergoing a post graduate programme in computer science at the University College, Cork, a few years ago. They were classmates and friends.

After graduating from the college, he met her again when he was working as a web developer in a telecom firm in Athlone in Ireland. “That was when we fell in love. Initially, I thought my parents would object to the cross-cultural marriage. But the proposal went smoothly,” Sachin said.

Sachin is the son of former district lottery officer P.C. Muraleedharan and A. Jyothi, who also retired as a superintendent attached to the lottery department, while Shin, daughter of Nay Lin and Dr. Nyo Nyo Wint is from Dagon Township near Yangon in Myanmar.

Her parents along with her sister have flown down to Kozhikode for the marriage. “When I told my parents about our relationship, they were a bit scared about the difference in culture. But once they got to know it was similar, they agreed,” Shin said, adding that she was visiting India for the first time.

Professionally, both of them have now moved to Amazon Web Services in Dublin and are living in Tullamore, Ireland. The couple will fly back to her hometown to exchange vows in Myanmarese style in front of close family and friends on July 24.