Loss due to rain pegged at ₹25 cr. in Kozhikode

Rain-related calamities subsequent to the Tauktae threat caused a loss of ₹25 crore in Kozhikode district. According to figures released by the District-level Disaster Management Authority, crops in 975.9 hectares were destroyed. The adverse situation hit over 11,000 farmers.

Nine houses were destroyed resulting in a loss of ₹22 lakh. More than 250 houses were damaged. The Kerala State Electricity Board and the Public Works Department together suffered a loss of ₹8 crore. The Irrigation Department faced a major setback with the destruction of its various assets worth ₹10 crore.

Incidents of sea erosion affected 12 major coastal roads in the district. According to officials, the damage in coastal areas will be assessed separately.

