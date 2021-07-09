Lookout notice issued against Chevayur gang rape accused

KOZHIKODE

09 July 2021 18:42 IST

He reportedly offered lift to mentally ill woman on his motorbike

The City Police on Friday issued a lookout notice against Indiesh Kumar, the third accused in the Chevayur gang rape case. The 38-year-old hailing from Kunnamangalam has been at large since the incident on July 5.

Police sources said Kumar offered a lift to the mentally ill woman on his motorbike and took her to a parked private bus along with two others. The closed circuit television camera visuals from various locations have confirmed his involvement in the crime.

The lookout notice was issued following suspicion that he had left the district. Though the cyber cell tried to track his telephone location, it has not yet succeeded. Some of his close friends and family members were quizzed by the investigation team.

Advertising

Advertising

The other two accused, Gopish and Shameer of Kunnamangalam, were detained soon after the incident. The three allegedly took the woman into their custody after wooing her with a pair of new shoes. The rape reportedly took place inside a private bus parked near Mundikkalthazham near Chevayur.

Following the incident, the 21-year-old woman was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. As she was found to be a victim of repeated sexual assaults, the Department of Social Justice decided to offer her a permanent shelter. Officials said she would be shifted to the rehabilitation centre on completion of her treatment.