Look out notice issued in search of vlogger Rifa Mehnu’s husband

Rifa Mehnu. File photo: Special Arrangement

May 13, 2022 12:03 IST

He had been booked as part of the investigation into the unnatural death

The police have issued a look out notice in search of Rifa Mehnu’s husband as part of the continuing investigation into the unnatural death of the young vlogger abroad. Mehnas, who was booked in connection with the incident, was at large after the funeral of the 21-year old victim.

Police sources said the look out notice was issued as the man did not turn up before the investigation team even after several rounds of notice. When the police visited his house in Kasaragod district recently, he was reportedly on a tour, they said.

It was on May 7, 2022 that the body of Rifa was exhumed from the burial ground of Pavandur Juma Masjid for conducting post mortem at Kozhikode Medical College.The post mortem was conducted following the request of her parents in Balussery. There was no post-mortem examination in Dubai to confirm the reason of the death other than a forensic examination.

The body of vlogger Rifa Mehnu was found in her apartment in Dubai on March 1, 2022. The case was taken up for investigation by the local police here after her parents found suspicious elements in the incident. Following the preliminary investigation into the incident, her husband Mehnas, a native of Kasaragod district, was booked under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police officers heading the probe had confirmed that the girl hailing from Balussery was a victim of her husband’s alleged mental torture over her social media popularity. According to them, the man was reportedly upset over her social media influence and the increasing number of subscribers for her YouTube channel.

The family members came up with their demand for a post-mortem on the basis of some of the conversations in which Rifa had earlier revealed her harrowing experiences with them. They had also approached the District Police Chief (Kozhikode rural) to proceed with an investigation after securing permission from the higher authorities as the death occurred in a foreign country.