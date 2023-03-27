Look out notice issued for suspects in alleged moral policing case

March 27, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police have issued a look out circular for three persons who were involved in a suspected moral policing case under the Nadapuram police station limits. The circular was issued following the alleged fleeing by the prime accused to Dubai.

According to the police, the Perode native reportedly fled to Dubai via Kannur airport on Saturday. He would be brought back in a few weeks, they said.

The police are still in search of around 20 persons who were part of the local vigilantes who attempted to murder a youth when he visited the house of a woman at Perode near Nadapuram last week. The 29-year-old who sustained grave head injuries and multiple fractures is now undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Though Mohammed Sali, one of the suspects, has been arrested in connection with the incident, the police are yet to trace a majority of attackers who reportedly acted on the instructions of a local politician. According to police sources, the youth was beaten up in front of the woman and her children. The same gang was suspected of damaging the motorbike of the youth two weeks ago.

The Nadapuram police said all the suspects had been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. According to the complainant, the attackers reached the spot on receiving an anonymous call about his visit to his friend’s house on March 23. They had also carried large wooden poles to unleash the attack. It was a few local residents who came to his rescue and rushed him to the Medical College Hospital.