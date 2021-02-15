Kozhikode

Long wait ends, fishers in Kozhikode get community hall

The Samundra community hall which was opened at West Hill in Kozhikode on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The long wait of coastal residents for a community hall ended on Saturday, when Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac inaugurated ‘Samudra’, constructed at a cost of ₹2.26 crore on West Hill beach.

A. Pradeepkumar, MLA, who sanctioned funds for the project, said it was the first-of-its-kind project for fishermen in Kerala. The construction was completed by maintaining architectural excellence and with modern facilities, he said.

Fisheries Department officials said fishermen families were forced to depend on private auditoriums for conducting events and many of them could not afford such facilities. The engineers involved in the project said the auditorium could accommodate over 600 persons and had an open air stage, comfort station blocks, spacious parking area, and kitchen and dining hall.

Officials said the space would be allotted to fishermen at affordable rates for conducting private events. With government permission, the space could also be rented out to others, they said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2021 12:53:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/long-wait-ends-fishers-in-kozhikode-get-community-hall/article33837183.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY