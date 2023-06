June 10, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Malabar Tourism Council (MTC) is organising a Malabar Tourism Meet (MTM) at Sargaalaya Arts and Crafts Village, Iringal, Kozhikode, from September 14 to 16 to familiarise the tourism potential of north Kerala to the world. Malabar Tourism Society president M.P.M. Mubashir released the digital logo of the event in Kozhikode on Saturday. MTC president Sajeer Padikkal presided over the function.

